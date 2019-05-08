Mets' Seth Lugo: Records second win
Lugo (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Padres, allowing one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings while striking out two.
The right-hander has given the Mets bullpen some much-needed stability in the late innings, holding the opposition off the board in nine of his last 10 appearances while producing a 1.10 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB over 16.1 innings. Lugo's been rewarded with two wins and three holds over that stretch, and he should continue to provide strong fantasy value in a setup role.
