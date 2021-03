Lugo is feeling good as he recovers from February elbow surgery and doesn't expect to miss too much time, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lugo underwent a procedure to remove a loose body from his right elbow in mid-February. The surgery was expected to keep shut him down for six weeks, so he won't be able to begin to ramp up until late March. He'll open the year on the injured list and doesn't have a precise return timeline, but he seems optimistic about his progress.