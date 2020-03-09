Play

Lugo did not feel his fractured left pinkie toe during his return to the mound Monday against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Lugo threw a scoreless inning, striking out one batter, in his first taste of Grapefruit League action. He should have time to build up to regular-season shape by Opening Day given that he's entering the season as a reliever.

