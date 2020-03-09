Mets' Seth Lugo: Return to action goes smoothly
Lugo did not feel his fractured left pinkie toe during his return to the mound Monday against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Lugo threw a scoreless inning, striking out one batter, in his first taste of Grapefruit League action. He should have time to build up to regular-season shape by Opening Day given that he's entering the season as a reliever.
