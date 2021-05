Lugo (elbow) is expected to return from the injured list next Monday or Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Lugo hit the 60-day injured list at the start of the year after undergoing surgery to remove a loose body from his right elbow in mid-February. He's already made a pair of rehab appearances, throwing two scoreless innings, and he'll likely make two or three more this week before returning to the active roster.