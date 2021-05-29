Lugo (elbow) will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Lugo was expected to return early in the week, and manager Luis Rojas confirmed Saturday that the right-hander will be reinstated when he's first eligible. Lugo underwent surgery to remove a loose body from his right elbow in mid-February but should be available to make his season debut in Monday's series opener in Arizona. Rojas clarified that Lugo's reinstatement could be pushed back due to weather conditions, but the team currently plans to have him back Monday.