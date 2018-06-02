Lugo will return to his role in the Mets' bullpen, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

There was a chance Lugo could start Wednesday against the Orioles after tossing four scoreless innings last Thursday, but Zack Wheeler will take the mound with the Mets having off days Monday and Thursday. The 28-year-old will return to his heavy workload in the New York bullpen, as he has a 2.21 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 37 strikeouts over 36.2 innings this season.