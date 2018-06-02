Mets' Seth Lugo: Returning to bullpen role
Lugo will return to his role in the Mets' bullpen, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
There was a chance Lugo could start Wednesday against the Orioles after tossing four scoreless innings last Thursday, but Zack Wheeler will take the mound with the Mets having off days Monday and Thursday. The 28-year-old will return to his heavy workload in the New York bullpen, as he has a 2.21 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 37 strikeouts over 36.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Provides four scoreless Thursday•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Could start second game of Monday's twin bill•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Sharp in relief Friday•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Leaning on excellent curveball•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Provides scoreless relief appearance Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...