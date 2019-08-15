Lugo (3-5) was the pitcher of record in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Braves after retiring only one of the seven batters he faced and allowing five runs on five hits and a walk.

Just as he had started to gain a foothold as a potential top closing candidate for the Mets, Lugo imploded in what was by far his worst outing of the season. It's worth noting that Lugo entered the game in the seventh, with manager Mickey Callaway relaying afterward that he had planned on using the right-hander for two innings before turning to a matchups-based combination of Edwin Diaz and Justin Wilson in the ninth inning, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Lugo's usage Wednesday coupled with Callaway's comments offer further evidence that the Mets' closing situation is truly in flux, though Diaz and Lugo still look like the better speculative options for saves than Wilson.