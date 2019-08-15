Mets' Seth Lugo: Roughed up in seventh inning
Lugo (3-5) was the pitcher of record in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Braves after retiring only one of the seven batters he faced and allowing five runs on five hits and a walk.
Just as he had started to gain a foothold as a potential top closing candidate for the Mets, Lugo imploded in what was by far his worst outing of the season. It's worth noting that Lugo entered the game in the seventh, with manager Mickey Callaway relaying afterward that he had planned on using the right-hander for two innings before turning to a matchups-based combination of Edwin Diaz and Justin Wilson in the ninth inning, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Lugo's usage Wednesday coupled with Callaway's comments offer further evidence that the Mets' closing situation is truly in flux, though Diaz and Lugo still look like the better speculative options for saves than Wilson.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...