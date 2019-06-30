Lugo (3-2) allowed two runs on four hits in 1.2 innings, striking out three and walking none to to take the loss against the Braves.

Called on to protect a 4-3 lead, Lugo threw a scoreless seventh before running into trouble in the eighth. After retiring Josh Donaldson to open the frame, the right-hander allowed homers on consecutive pitches to Nick Markakis and Austin Riley to give up the lead. Lugo has now given up seven earned runs in his last three appearances, raising his ERA to 3.60 and his WHIP to 1.20 through 40 innings this season.