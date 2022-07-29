Lugo struck out three and allowed one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the win Wednesday in the Mets' 3-2 victory over the Yankees.

Lugo has seen his effectiveness diminish since he was a dominant late-inning reliever for the Mets in 2019, but the right-hander looked as sharp Wednesday as he had been at any point this season. After recording five crucial outs to keep the score tied heading into the bottom of the ninth, Lugo was rewarded with the win when Starling Marte walked off the Yankees with an RBI single.