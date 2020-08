Lugo retired all six batters he faced and recorded two strikeouts to earn the save during Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander was pounding the strikezone Wednesday, as he delivered 15 of his 19 pitches for strikes and made quick work of Washington. The closer's role remains in flux following Edwin Diaz's rough start to the season, but Lugo is in prime position to potentially secure the job with his 2.57 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB through seven innings.