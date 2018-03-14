Mets' Seth Lugo: Seemingly prepping for bullpen role
Mets manager Mickey Callaway said after Lugo's relief appearance in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Nationals that the right-hander could return on short rest out of the bullpen for his next Grapefruit League outing, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
Lugo was expected to compete for a back-end rotation spot with the Mets this spring, but with none of the team's preferred starting contenders enduring major setbacks on the health front, getting the 28-year-old stretched out hasn't been a priority for the team. After starting in his Grapefruit League debut Feb. 24, Lugo has come out of the bullpen in each of his last three outings, tossing no more than 20 pitches in any of those games. Like Lugo, Robert Gsellman also began the spring vying for a starting role before emerging as a long-relief candidate, and it appears the two could be fighting for the same spot in the Opening Day bullpen. The loser of the job battle will likely be optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas and transition back to starting duty.
More News
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Will battle for spot in rotation•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Goes four innings in no-decision•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Start moved up to Saturday•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Goes six scoreless in win over Braves•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Allows one run over five frames in no-decision•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Hit hard in Thursday's loss•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...