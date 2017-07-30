Lugo (5-3) allowed five runs on eight hits while striking out five without a walk in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.

Lugo did well to settle down after allowing five runs in the first two innings, but never came close to getting off the hook in what ended as a 9-1 defeat. While he hasn't issued a walk in either of his past two starts, Lugo has also allowed two home runs in each of those games after limiting opponents to a total of four long balls in his first eight starts. Keeping the ball in the park won't be easy in his next start Saturday with the explosive Dodgers lineup in town.