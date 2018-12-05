Mets' Seth Lugo: Set to remain in bullpen
Manager Mickey Callaway said he prefers to keep Lugo in the bullpen heading into the 2019 season, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering Lugo served exclusively as a reliever during the second half of this past season. He only would up starting five games out of his 54 appearances while logging a 2.10 ERA and 0.82 WHIP during the final two months. The 29-year-old figures to serve in a high-leverage role alongside Robert Gsellman with the recently-acquired Edwin Diaz set to close.
