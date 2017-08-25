Lugo (shoulder) was named the starter for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Washington, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Lugo successfully threw a bullpen session Friday and will be ready to face the high-powered Nationals on Sunday. Lugo, who's last start came on Aug. 11 against the Phillies, will carry a 4.85 ERA and 1.41 WHIP into Sunday's contest.