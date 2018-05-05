Mets' Seth Lugo: Sharp in relief Friday
Lugo fired three scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out three.
He very nearly got rewarded for his efforts with a win, as the Mets scored five times in the final two innings to turn what looked like a rout into a nailbiter for Colorado. The right-hander continues to provide quality length out of the bullpen, posting a 2.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 19.1 innings, but given the current struggles of Zack Wheeler and Jason Vargas, Lugo could get another look in the rotation fairly soon.
