Lugo fired three scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out three.

He very nearly got rewarded for his efforts with a win, as the Mets scored five times in the final two innings to turn what looked like a rout into a nailbiter for Colorado. The right-hander continues to provide quality length out of the bullpen, posting a 2.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 19.1 innings, but given the current struggles of Zack Wheeler and Jason Vargas, Lugo could get another look in the rotation fairly soon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories