Lugo was moved to the bullpen prior to Friday's game against Miami, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mickey Callaway reasoned that with Jason Vargas expected back from the disabled list (calf) by the time the Mets need a fifth starter -- versus Philadelphia on July 9 -- Lugo will be more valuable to the team as a reliever over the next couple weeks. In addition, Corey Oswalt was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas and will likely remain in the rotation until Noah Syndergaard (finger) is ready to return. Over 26 appearances with the Mets this year, Lugo has posted a 2.76 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with a 63:15 K:BB across 58.2 innings.