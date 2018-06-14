Lugo, who will start Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, should remain in the Mets rotation for the foreseeable future with Noah Syndergaard (finger) facing an indefinite return date, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

After Lugo spun six shutout innings against a powerful Yankees lineup over the weekend, there was some thought that the right-hander might assume the rotation spot of fifth starter Jason Vargas, who has struggled to a 7.71 ERA and 1.75 WHIP this season. With Syndergaard's return timeline pushed back, however, there will be room in the rotation for both hurlers until further notice. Lugo has been exceptional this season in his role as a multi-inning reliever and occasional spot starter, giving up only three runs in 31.1 innings since the beginning of May while posting a 34:2 K:BB. While Lugo's numbers have undoubtedly been aided by him being able to max out his velocity in the shorter-burst outings, it's worth noting that in his appearance against the Yankees -- his longest of the season -- the right-hander's four-seamer averaged 94.9 miles per hour, per Brooks Baseball. That's three ticks better than what his four-seamer averaged in 2017, offering optimism that Lugo may be able to continue to perform effectively while assuming a starter's workload.