Lugo picked up the save Friday night against Atlanta after allowing two hits while striking out two over two scoreless innings. The Mets announced after the game that he won't pitch in the final two games of the regular season, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Lugo put up a pair of zeros to close out Friday's ballgame, ensuring a 4-2 victory for his club. The 29-year-old will end his season with a 2.70 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP, and a 104:16 K:BB over 80 frames in 2019.