Mets' Seth Lugo: Slated to start fifth game
Lugo is scheduled to start the Mets' fifth game of the season April 3 against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets named Lugo their fifth starter a day earlier after optioning Zack Wheeler to Triple-A Las Vegas and announcing that Jason Vargas (hand) would open the season on the disabled list. Though Vargas doesn't have a set timetable for a return, there's a chance he'll only miss one or two turns through the rotation, so Lugo isn't expected to stick in a starting role for long before transitioning to a long-relief role.
