Mets' Seth Lugo: Slated to start Thursday
Lugo will get the nod for Thursday's tilt against the Cubs, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
With Noah Syndergaard (finger) being placed on the 10-day disabled list, Lugo will get a chance to make his first start of the 2018 season Thursday. He's been a reliable arm out of the Mets' bullpen thus far, posting a 2.48 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 34 strikeouts across 32.2 innings, although he figures to be up against a tough challenge, as he'll face Chicago.
