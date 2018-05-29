Lugo will get the nod for Thursday's tilt against the Cubs, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

With Noah Syndergaard (finger) being placed on the 10-day disabled list, Lugo will get a chance to make his first start of the 2018 season Thursday. He's been a reliable arm out of the Mets' bullpen thus far, posting a 2.48 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 34 strikeouts across 32.2 innings, although he figures to be up against a tough challenge, as he'll face Chicago.