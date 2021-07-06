Lugo (2-1) picked up the win in Monday's 4-2 victory over the Brewers, striking out two in a perfect seventh inning.

The right-hander fired nine of 11 pitches for strikes while carving up Milwaukee's 5-6-7 hitters, and Lugo was rewarded for his efforts when New York took the lead in the bottom of the frame. He's been his usual stalwart self since recovering from offseason elbow surgery, and in addition to his wins, Lugo has five holds and a save in 15 appearances with a 2.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB through 15 innings.