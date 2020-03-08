Play

Lugo (toe) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Monday against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lugo's spring debut has been delayed by a fractured left pinkie toe, but the injury doesn't look like anything that will prevent him from being ready for Opening Day. The right-hander already proved his health by completing a 29-pitch simulated game Thursday without incident.

