Mets' Seth Lugo: Staking claim to rotation spot
Mets manager Mickey Callaway acknowledged after Sunday's 2-0 win over the Yankees that Lugo is making a case to stick in the club's rotation, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
Though he was limited to 84 pitches Sunday while starting for just the second time in his 23 appearances of the season, Lugo was brilliant throughout the evening, spinning six shutout innings while striking out eight and allowing just two baserunners. Lugo has proven similarly effective in his extended relief outings and maintains a stellar 1.77 ERA and 0.85 WHIP for the campaign, so it would certainly seem that he's deserving of a more vital role on the Mets' pitching staff. While the Mets have yet to confirm whether Lugo's next appearance will come in relief or as a starter, the team may have set in motion the right-hander's addition to the rotation by skipping Jason Vargas' initially scheduled turn Tuesday against the Braves, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The Mets will next require a fifth starter over the weekend in Arizona, so it should be clear at that time whether Lugo or Vargas sticks in the rotation.
More News
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Strikes out eight Yankees•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Starting Sunday against Yankees•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Returning to bullpen role•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Provides four scoreless Thursday•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Could start second game of Monday's twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana