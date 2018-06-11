Mets manager Mickey Callaway acknowledged after Sunday's 2-0 win over the Yankees that Lugo is making a case to stick in the club's rotation, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Though he was limited to 84 pitches Sunday while starting for just the second time in his 23 appearances of the season, Lugo was brilliant throughout the evening, spinning six shutout innings while striking out eight and allowing just two baserunners. Lugo has proven similarly effective in his extended relief outings and maintains a stellar 1.77 ERA and 0.85 WHIP for the campaign, so it would certainly seem that he's deserving of a more vital role on the Mets' pitching staff. While the Mets have yet to confirm whether Lugo's next appearance will come in relief or as a starter, the team may have set in motion the right-hander's addition to the rotation by skipping Jason Vargas' initially scheduled turn Tuesday against the Braves, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The Mets will next require a fifth starter over the weekend in Arizona, so it should be clear at that time whether Lugo or Vargas sticks in the rotation.