Mets' Seth Lugo: Start moved up to Saturday
Lugo will start Saturday's game in Philadelphia, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
He was slated to pitch the final game of the season on Sunday, but with Jacob deGrom (illness) shut down, Lugo will move up a day. Noah Syndergaard will start Sunday and be limited to 25 pitches in what amounts to a bullpen game.
