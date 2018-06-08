Lugo will start Sunday against the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Noah Syndergaard dealt with swelling and discomfort in his sprained finger after a throwing session, so he was scratched from his scheduled return start Sunday. Lugo has logged four and three innings in his last two outings, respectively, throwing 87 pitches across those two appearances. While he is an excellent ratios play as a long reliever, Lugo should not be expected to pitch deep enough into Sunday's game to qualify for a win. It is unclear if Syndergaard will be able to return to the rotation next week, but Lugo should remain the fifth starter until Thor comes off the disabled list.

More News
Our Latest Stories