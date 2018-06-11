Mets' Seth Lugo: Strikes out eight Yankees
Lugo (2-1) got the win against the Yankees on Sunday, giving up just two hits and no runs over six strong innings, striking out eight and walking none in the Mets' 2-0 victory.
It was a brilliant outing from the right-hander, who got the start in this contest with Noah Syndergaard still out with a sprained finger. Lugo has now thrown 13 straight innings without allowing a run, bringing his ERA all the way down to 1.77 and WHIP to 0.85. If there was any doubt as to whether he'll remain the go-to option for as long as Syndergaard is sidelined, he probably erased it with this effort.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...