Lugo (2-1) got the win against the Yankees on Sunday, giving up just two hits and no runs over six strong innings, striking out eight and walking none in the Mets' 2-0 victory.

It was a brilliant outing from the right-hander, who got the start in this contest with Noah Syndergaard still out with a sprained finger. Lugo has now thrown 13 straight innings without allowing a run, bringing his ERA all the way down to 1.77 and WHIP to 0.85. If there was any doubt as to whether he'll remain the go-to option for as long as Syndergaard is sidelined, he probably erased it with this effort.