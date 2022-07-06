Lugo (1-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Mets fell 1-0 to the Reds, giving up one run on one hit and two walks in one-third of an inning.

The right-hander entered a scoreless tie in the ninth inning but couldn't find the plate, tossing only eight of 17 pitches for strikes before Mike Moustakas launched a bases loaded sacrifice fly to end things. Lugo was pitching on the second consecutive day with Edwin Diaz being held back for a potential save situation on the road, and that's a situation Mets manager Buck Showalter may want to avoid in the future -- Lugo has made appearances on back-to-back days five times this season, and in the second game of those sets he's coughed up five runs in 4.1 innings.