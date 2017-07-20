Lugo held the Cardinals at bay Thursday, tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball while giving up just four hits and a walk. He also struck out five, but came away with a no-decision.

The young right-hander threw nearly 70 percent of his pitches for strikes, but the Mets' bats were unable to pick up the slack to get Lugo the W. This marks his second consecutive quality start, as he now possesses a 4.05 ERA along with a 33:14 K:BB in 46.2 innings this season. He's expected to take the mound next in San Diego on Tuesday.