Lugo (1-1) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out one across two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

Lugo retired just two batters, allowing Freddie Freeman to walk it off in the ninth inning on a single. He has allowed just four runs all season for a 2.77 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP in 13 innings. This was Lugo's worst performance since his first appearance on June 2.