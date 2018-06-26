Lugo (2-3) allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks across five innings to take the loss Monday against the Pirates. He struck out four.

Lugo wasn't helped out by his defense on a night when the Mets committed three errors, leading to unearned runs in two separate innings. He also allowed a solo home run to Gregory Polanco, but the offense failed to score a single run during his time on the mound and left him with his third loss of the season. While Lugo still carries a sharp 2.76 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP for the season, his numbers have taken a hit since becoming a regular in the starting rotation, as he's allowed nine earned runs over his last 13 innings overall. He'll look to achieve a better result in a favorable matchup with the Marlins this weekend.