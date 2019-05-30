Mets' Seth Lugo: Targeting Friday return
Lugo (shoulder) is hopeful to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, though he still has to undergo more treatment and be re-evaluated to ensure he's healthy, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Lugo was sent to the injured list May 20 due to tendinitis in his right shoulder, but he's closing in on a return to action. Assuming his evaluation goes well Friday, he should be activated from the shelf in time for the Mets' series opener with Arizona.
