Lugo struck out five across three perfect innings but did not factor in the decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Marlins.

Lugo did well as well as anyone could hope in his first start of 2020. The 30-year-old, who hadn't started a game since 2018, lowered his ERA to 2.03 with a 0.75 WHIP and 16 strikeouts across 13.1 innings this season. It was his 10th appearance overall, but Lugo is expected to stick in the rotation going forward. His next start lines up for Sept. 2 in Baltimore.