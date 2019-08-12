Lugo will remain in a high-leverage rather than a strict ninth-inning role, but Mets manager Mickey Callaway suggested Sunday that the right-hander would see regular save chances going forward, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Callaway has been reluctant to brand anyone but Edwin Diaz as the team's closer, but after Diaz got bypassed for a save chance Saturday in favor of Lugo working a second inning, the writing was on the wall. He's certainly earned the opportunity to close -- since the beginning of July, Lugo has posted a stunning 0.51 ERA, 0.28 WHIP and 22:1 K:BB through 17.2 innings while compiling two wins, two saves and seven holds in 15 appearances.