Lugo is penciled in to start Friday in Arizona, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

If Noah Syndergaard (finger) were ready to return over the weekend, one of Lugo or Jason Vargas, who starts Saturday, would likely be bumped from the rotation. Syndergaard is getting a second opinion on his finger, though, so both pitchers will remain starters for the time being. Lugo impressed with six shutout innings and eight strikeouts Sunday against the Yankees and owns an excellent 1.77 ERA through 45.2 innings (mostly in relief) so far this season.