Lugo (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Lugo has been on the injured list since the start of the season. He was already tracking toward a late-May return, so his shift to the 60-day IL doesn't necessarily mean that he's experienced a setback. The right-hander will now be out until at least early June, and his removal from the 40-man roster will make room for outfielder Johneshwy Fargas, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move. Lugo will likely begin a rehab assignment in the near future.