Lugo looks to compete for a spot in the starting rotation during spring training, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lugo will likely have to outperform Zack Wheeler, Robert Gsellman and Jason Vargas to have a chance at nabbing the No. 5 spot in New York's starting rotation. The 28-year-old right-hander ended 2017 with a 4.71 ERA across 101.1 innings pitched and a 7-5 record. He could end up in a bullpen role if he fails to earn a spot in the starting five.