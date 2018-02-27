Mets' Seth Lugo: Will battle for spot in rotation
Lugo looks to compete for a spot in the starting rotation during spring training, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Lugo will likely have to outperform Zack Wheeler, Robert Gsellman and Jason Vargas to have a chance at nabbing the No. 5 spot in New York's starting rotation. The 28-year-old right-hander ended 2017 with a 4.71 ERA across 101.1 innings pitched and a 7-5 record. He could end up in a bullpen role if he fails to earn a spot in the starting five.
More News
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Goes four innings in no-decision•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Start moved up to Saturday•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Goes six scoreless in win over Braves•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Allows one run over five frames in no-decision•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Hit hard in Thursday's loss•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Pitches six shutout innings in Friday victory•
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...
-
Get excited about Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber disappointed the Cubs and Fantasy owners last season, but the slimmer slugger...