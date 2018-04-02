Mets' Seth Lugo: Will be skipped in rotation
Lugo will have his turn in the rotation skipped, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Following Monday's postponement, the Mets opted to push Matt Harvey's start back to Tuesday and skip Lugo in the rotation, keeping Noah Syndergaard and Jacob DeGrom in line to make their regular starts Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, instead. Lugo will likely be available in the bullpen over the next week, and he'll remain the top candidate to start when a fifth rotation member is next needed April 11 against the Marlins, assuming Jason Vargas (hand) isn't available by that point. Once Vargas returns, Lugo could stick in a relief role with the Mets or head back to Triple-A Las Vegas to work as a starter.
