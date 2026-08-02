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Mets' Shawn Ross: Finds opportunity in New York

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Mets claimed Ross off waivers from the Pirates on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

New York designated right-handed reliever Joey Gerber for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Ross. The 26-year-old backstop made his MLB debut with the Pirates earlier this month and went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run over two games, but he's otherwise split time between the Triple-A and Double-A levels in 2026. He'll bolster the Mets' catching depth but will likely be the fourth man on the organizational depth chart behind Francisco Alvarez, Luis Torrens and Hayden Senger.

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