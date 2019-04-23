Newton (shoulder) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his first game with Low-A Columbia on Monday.

It surely wasn't the full-season debut Newton had in mind, but the most important thing is that he's healthy and active after missing the start of the minor-league season due to a shoulder injury. Newton, 19, projects for a ton of power long term as he fills out his 6-foot-4, 180-pound frame. His main focus this season should be working on putting bat to ball with more consistency.