Mets' Shervyen Newton: Fans three times in debut
Newton (shoulder) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his first game with Low-A Columbia on Monday.
It surely wasn't the full-season debut Newton had in mind, but the most important thing is that he's healthy and active after missing the start of the minor-league season due to a shoulder injury. Newton, 19, projects for a ton of power long term as he fills out his 6-foot-4, 180-pound frame. His main focus this season should be working on putting bat to ball with more consistency.
