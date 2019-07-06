Newton went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and four RBI for Low-A Columbia on Friday.

The 20-year-old has appeared overmatched for most of the season, slashing .163/.242/.209 with a massive 40.0 percent strikeout rate over his prior 24 games, but Newton was able to do some damage Friday. His athleticism and power potential still give him upside, but the Mets' No. 8 fantasy prospect will have to solve his contact issues if he's ever going to pan out.