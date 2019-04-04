Mets' Shervyen Newton: Opening season on IL
Newton will begin the minor-league season on the injured list due to a minor shoulder injury, Michael Mayer of MetsMerized reports.
The injury isn't expected to keep Newton sidelined for long. Once healthy, he'll report to Low-A Columbia, where he'll share an infield with fellow prospects Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio. The soon-to-be 20-year-old hit .280/.408/.449 with five homers, four stolen bases and 84 strikeouts in 56 games in rookie ball last season. Newton carries significant upside thanks to his athleticism and bat speed, but he'll need to control the strike zone better in order to fully reach that potential.
