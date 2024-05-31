Fujinami, who was placed on the 15-day injured list May 13 with a right shoulder strain, is expected to be sidelined for six-to-eight more weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Fujinami was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after struggling in spring training. Those struggles continued across his nine minor-league games, as he registered a 14.09 ERA and 3.33 WHIP across 7.2 innings before landing on the IL. The good news for Fujinami is that he isn't expected to need surgery, but the 30-year-old right-hander will be out of action until mid-to-late July.