The Mets transferred Fujinami (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Joe Hudson, who had his contract selected Wednesday. Fujinami has been out all season with a right shoulder strain and is expected to remain out until after the All-Star break.

