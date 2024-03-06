Fujinami (personal) returned to Mets camp this week and is scheduled to appear in relief during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The upcoming appearance will mark the spring debut for Fujinami, who signed a one-year deal with the Mets in early February but was a late arrival to camp while he remained in his home country of Japan to attend to a family matter. Since the Mets are likely viewing Fujinami as a one- or two-inning reliever this season, he'll likely need just a handful of appearances in the spring to get fully ramped up for Opening Day.