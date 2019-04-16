Mets' Simeon Woods-Richardson: Dominant start at Low-A
Woods-Richardson gave up one hit and struck out five over three scoreless innings for Low-Columbia on Monday.
The Mets are keeping a careful eye on the 18-year-old's workload in his first full pro season, but Woods-Richardson has been overpowering when he's been on the mound, posting an 11:0 K:BB through his first 7.2 innings at Low-A. A second-round pick in 2018, his mid-90s fastball is more than enough to handle Sally League hitters, and despite his age he may not be challenged until an eventual promotion to High-A. Woods-Richardson is still likely a few years away from a big-league debut, but he appears poised to shoot up prospects lists in 2019.
