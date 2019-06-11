Woods-Richardson scattered three hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings for Low-A Columbia on Monday.

The 18-year-old has had an up-and-down campaign in the Sally League, but he's on a roll right now. After allowing five runs in four consecutive starts to begin May, Woods-Richardson has posted a 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 26:2 K:BB over his last four outings and 18 innings. The Mets will be patient with the 2018 second-round pick, and pushing through adversity could be good for the right-hander in the long run. His upside is special, but he likely won't be on the big-league radar until late 2021 or 2022.