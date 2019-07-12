Woods-Richardson gave up one run on two hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six for Low-A Columbia on Thursday.

The right-hander won't turn 19 until late September, but Woods-Richardson is handling himself well in the full-season Sally League after a bumpy start to the year. He's posted a 2.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB through 32.2 innings since the beginning of June, and while the Mets have been keeping a close eye on his workload -- five innings is the longest he's gone in any outing this season -- the organization's No. 6 fantasy prospect could receive a taste of High-A ball before the end of the campaign if he keeps taking care of business for Columbia.