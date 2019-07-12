Mets' Simeon Woods-Richardson: On a roll for Columbia
Woods-Richardson gave up one run on two hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six for Low-A Columbia on Thursday.
The right-hander won't turn 19 until late September, but Woods-Richardson is handling himself well in the full-season Sally League after a bumpy start to the year. He's posted a 2.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB through 32.2 innings since the beginning of June, and while the Mets have been keeping a close eye on his workload -- five innings is the longest he's gone in any outing this season -- the organization's No. 6 fantasy prospect could receive a taste of High-A ball before the end of the campaign if he keeps taking care of business for Columbia.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start