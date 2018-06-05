Mets' Simeon Woods-Richardson: Second-round selection by Mets

The Mets have selected Woods-Richardson with the 48th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A prep arm out of Texas, Woods-Richardson caught the eyes of scouts with his 95 mph heater in the showcase circuit. His curveball and changeup both have potential to be plus offerings as well, although both are inconsistent at this stage of his development. Woods-Richardson is currently committed to Texas, but the Mets clearly think they can lure him into pro ball.