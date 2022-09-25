Marte underwent a CT scan Sunday which show improved healing in the non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger, and he'll continue to participate in baseball activities "as tolerated."

The veteran outfielder recently said he expects to return in time for New York's three-game series in Atlanta that begins Friday, and the results of the CT scan are an encouraging sign for that to come to fruition. However, Marte will still need to significantly ramp up his rehab work this week in order to be activated for next weekend.