Marte went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two runs scored during Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Marte picked up his first multi-hit game in 10 appearances, reaching four out of five times Thursday. That included his fourth home run of the season and first in June. The 36-year-old, who entered the game with just four hits in his last 17 at-bats, will hope this game can get him going as his current batting average of .240 in 104 at-bats is on track for the lowest of his career.